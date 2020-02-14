Former Mercedes Animal Control employee arrested
MERCEDES – Police on Tuesday arrested a former city of Mercedes Animal Control employee suspected of stealing items left outside of an apartment complex.
Robert Marcelino Martinez Jr. of Mercedes is charged with theft of property and making a false statement to an officer.
According to Mercedes police Chief Dagoberto Chavez the incident happened while Martinez was in a city vehicle.
Martinez was fired by the city and an investigation is underway, Chavez said.
