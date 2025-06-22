Former Mission firefighter accused of sexually abusing close relative

A former Mission firefighter was arrested on Monday after a close relative accused him of abusing her over a period of two years, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

As previously reported, Juan Luis Garcia was arrested by the McAllen Police Department. He as booked into the Hidalgo County jail on Tuesday on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child — victim under 14 years of age.

Mission Fire Chief Mike Silva on Wednesday confirmed that Garcia was a Mission firefighter. Channel 5 News reached out to the city of mission on Friday for comment on Garcia’s employment and was told he was no longer an employee of the city.

According to the complaint, the victim told police she had been sexually abused by Garcia multiple times since she was under the age of 10 from January 2016 through June 2018.

When police met Garcia, he denied sexually assaulting the relative, the complaint added.

Jail records show Garcia was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday.