x

Former Mission Police Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing.

Related Story

MISSION – A former Mission police officer is cleared of wrongdoing.

Charles Edelmiro Lopez was accused of lying to federal agents in a drug investigation.

Court records said federal agents questioned Lopez about a drug seizure back in 2012. The seizure was used to indict another Mission police officer, Hector “Jojo” Mendez, with federal drug charges.

The indictment for Lopez stated his comments to agents did not line up with dispatch logs, phone records and witness accounts.

A jury found Lopez “not guilty” in federal court last week.

News
Former Mission Police Officer Found Not Guilty...
Former Mission Police Officer Found Not Guilty of Lying in Drug Investigation
MISSION – A former Mission police officer is cleared of wrongdoing. Charles Edelmiro Lopez was accused of lying to federal... More >>
6 years ago Tuesday, January 17 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17, 2017 3:27:10 PM CST January 17, 2017
Radar
7 Days