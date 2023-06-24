Former Mission Police Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing.
Related Story
MISSION – A former Mission police officer is cleared of wrongdoing.
Charles Edelmiro Lopez was accused of lying to federal agents in a drug investigation.
Court records said federal agents questioned Lopez about a drug seizure back in 2012. The seizure was used to indict another Mission police officer, Hector “Jojo” Mendez, with federal drug charges.
The indictment for Lopez stated his comments to agents did not line up with dispatch logs, phone records and witness accounts.
A jury found Lopez “not guilty” in federal court last week.
News
MISSION – A former Mission police officer is cleared of wrongdoing. Charles Edelmiro Lopez was accused of lying to federal... More >>
News Video
-
DPS: Mercedes man killed after crashing into tanker
-
Saturday, June 24, 2023: Sunny and hot with highs of 102°F
-
Edinburg unveils $5 million splash pad and redesigned city pool
-
ERCOT issues second weather watch this month, forecasts higher electrical demand
-
Cooling centers opening in Hidalgo County