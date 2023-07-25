Former Palm Valley police chief sentenced for tampering with government records

Palm Valley's former police chief was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation after he was found guilty of tampering with government records.

Alvaro Garcia was arrested in November 2018 and was found guilty last month on three counts of tampering with government records.

PREVIOUS STORY: Palm Valley police chief found guilty of tampering with government records

Garcia's attorney, John Blaylock, said Garcia is no longer the police chief of Palm Valley, and that an appeal was filed.

During Garcia's trial, the state alleged he falsified and submitted documents saying three officers took a training course in person. Garcia was reportedly an instructor for that training course that required 10 officers to be of the training for Garcia to get paid $850.

The state said three officers that allegedly took the training course were not in attendance, but Garcia submitted paperwork that showed all 10 officers were present.

As part of Garcia's sentence, he will be jailed for three days.