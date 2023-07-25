Former Palm Valley police chief sentenced for tampering with government records
Related Story
Palm Valley's former police chief was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation after he was found guilty of tampering with government records.
Alvaro Garcia was arrested in November 2018 and was found guilty last month on three counts of tampering with government records.
PREVIOUS STORY: Palm Valley police chief found guilty of tampering with government records
Garcia's attorney, John Blaylock, said Garcia is no longer the police chief of Palm Valley, and that an appeal was filed.
During Garcia's trial, the state alleged he falsified and submitted documents saying three officers took a training course in person. Garcia was reportedly an instructor for that training course that required 10 officers to be of the training for Garcia to get paid $850.
The state said three officers that allegedly took the training course were not in attendance, but Garcia submitted paperwork that showed all 10 officers were present.
As part of Garcia's sentence, he will be jailed for three days.
News
News Video
-
Santa Rosa teen killed in shooting died protecting his mother, DA says
-
City of McAllen commissioners vote to rezone disc golf course
-
High poverty level affecting RGV literacy rates
-
Valley residents receive free medical services provided by Operation Border Health Preparedness
-
School marching bands take precautions as they practice in the heat
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals