Former San Juan city manager appointed interim city manager for Progreso

The city of Progreso has a new interim city manager, and it's a familiar name.

City leaders voted Thursday night to appoint Benjamin Arjona to the position. The decision comes as the city works to stabilize its leadership after months of uncertainty.

Arjona said he's ready to get to work and he's focusing on moving the city ahead.

"It's total transparency and it's going to be good stuff for the city of Progreso," Arjona said.

But not everyone supports the move.

Progreso resident Alicia Pina was the only person to speak during public comment.

"Make sure you select somebody that's appropriate for the job and that does not have baggage," Pina said.

She urged council members to make sure they made the "right" decision for the city.

"We want the city to start fresh with employees, with a fresh clean start, not somebody that has a long list of violations of insubordination," Pina said.

As previously reported, Arjona was fired from his previous role as city manager of San Juan in January 2025.

Documents obtained by Channel 5 News at the time stated he was terminated for "failure to comply with lawful directives" and "willful neglect of duties."

Channel 5 News asked Mayor Hugo Gamboa about the move to make Arjona interim city manager.

He said in part, "Our focus today is not on the past, it is on the progress we are making."

Even as the city turns the page, Pina says she plans to remain vocal about the future of Progreso.

"Let's start fresh, let's do it, we can do it, they can do it. Are they going to do it? I don't know, but until then I'll always advocate for the city of Progreso," Pina said.

