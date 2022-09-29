Former San Juan Officer Found Guilty
MCALLEN – A jury has returned a guilty verdict against a former San Juan police officer.
Salvador Hernandez, 30, is accused of making false statements to DEA agents after a drugs seizure last year.
Another officer was also charged in the case.
Watch the video above for more information.
