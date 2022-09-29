x

Former San Juan Officer Found Guilty

Related Story

MCALLEN – A jury has returned a guilty verdict against a former San Juan police officer.

Salvador Hernandez, 30, is accused of making false statements to DEA agents after a drugs seizure last year.

Another officer was also charged in the case.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Former San Juan Officer Found Guilty
Former San Juan Officer Found Guilty
MCALLEN – A jury has returned a guilty verdict against a former San Juan police officer. Salvador Hernandez, 30, is... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 Thursday, May 17, 2018 4:03:42 PM CDT May 17, 2018
Radar
7 Days