Former USS Sturgis Headed to Port of Brownsville to be Dismantled

BROWNSVILLE – The world’s first floating nuclear power plant will make its way to the Rio Grande Valley.

The former USS Sturgis left the Port of Galveston Tuesday morning and headed toward the Port of Brownsville where it will be dismantled and recycled.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an entire team of health physicists had to perform surveys to ensure that all radioactive materials had been properly removed from the ship.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers about the project.

"There is some environmental avoidance that remains to be done – asbestos removal, lead-based paint, PCBs. But, our team has worked tirelessly for months to ensure that that vessel was safe to move," says Project Manager Brenda Barber, Baltimore District of the Army Corps of Engineers.

