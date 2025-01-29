Fotógrafo del Valle presenta sus proyectos artísticos
Julio César González, fotógrafo profesional, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre cómo decidió dar inicio en su profesión en el mundo artístico de la fotografía, su pasión detrás de ello y sus planes para este 2025
Para más información sobre el salón fotográfico, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
