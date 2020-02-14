Foul odor concerns residents in Mission apartment building

MISSION – Residents in a Mission apartment building are concerned about a neighborhood stench.

Multiple neighbors say the smell at their apartment complex on Mile 6 Road and FM 492 is only getting worse and they're worried about the health of everyone living here.

Gloria Leal believes the smell is coming from the empty swimming pool underneath her home.

"It smells like something is real rotten in there," says Leal. "Like if you had spoiled beans inside the refrigerator and a whole bunch of food spoiled. That's the way it smells."

They say they reported the concern to management last month. The smell is so unbearable that on Thursday a neighbor called an Hidalgo County health inspector.

Watch the video for the full story.