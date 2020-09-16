x

Foundation offers free virtual memory screenings in Spanish

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is providing free virtual memory screenings in Spanish three days a week to adults 18 years and older.

“Our Hispanic community is especially important just due to the face that a lot of them don’t get screened either due to their insurance, they don’t have insurance, they’re physicians may not offer the screenings because they are either in a hurry or the community isn’t asking for them,” said National Program Coordinator Alicia Gomez.

The free virtual screenings are offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment in Spanish or English call 866-232-8484.

For more information visit Alzheimer’s Foundation of America's website.

Correction: Due to an editing error, this story misspelled Alicia Gomez's name.

