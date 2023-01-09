Four Houston-area wanted in connection with auto theft investigation in McAllen

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month.

The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.

Tapia, 18, is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 115 pounds with a height of 5’3.

Jimenez, 26, is described as having black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 170 pounds with a height of 5’11.

Ramirez, 20, is described as having brown hair and brown eyes and weighing about 115 pounds with a height of 5 feet.

Fonseca, 21, is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds with a height of 5’3.

Those with any information on their locations are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.