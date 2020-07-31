Four Medals for Valley Wrestlers
CYPRESS - Valley wrestlers brought home four medals from the UIL State Wrestling Tournament over the weekend in suburban Houston. Local entries were challenged by the big stage of facing the state's top competitors on the mats. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the meet wrap-up from Cypress.
