Four Men Indicted in Bribery Case Plead Not Guilty
WESLACO - The four men involved in a Weslaco bribery case, indicted on 47 counts, pled not guilty Thursday.
John Cuellar, Arturo Cuellar Jr., Daniel Garcia, and Richard Quintanilla went before a federal judge.
They are charged with money laundering, bribery, racketeering, and fraud.
During the court proceedings, Richard Quintanilla’s attorney said the defendants and the government were considering making it a “complex case”, meaning jury selection could be pushed back.
There is a question of whether the defendants will be tried as a group or individuals.
