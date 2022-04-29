Four Men Indicted in Bribery Case Plead Not Guilty

WESLACO - The four men involved in a Weslaco bribery case, indicted on 47 counts, pled not guilty Thursday.

John Cuellar, Arturo Cuellar Jr., Daniel Garcia, and Richard Quintanilla went before a federal judge.

They are charged with money laundering, bribery, racketeering, and fraud.

During the court proceedings, Richard Quintanilla’s attorney said the defendants and the government were considering making it a “complex case”, meaning jury selection could be pushed back.

There is a question of whether the defendants will be tried as a group or individuals.