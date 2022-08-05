Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping arrested
A 30-year-old woman was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in a kidnapping investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Wednesday.
Michelle Lee Rubio was taken into custody by police on July 29 for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a news release from the department.
Her bond was set at $100,000.
Rubio and three other individuals - Edgar Gonzalez, Maria Gonzalez and Marco Gonzalez – were accused of nabbing a young woman from the streets of downtown Brownsville on July 26.
Investigators were told that the victim – 20-year-old Leslie Quiroga - was kidnapped after she allegedly took money from the suspects.
Edgar Gonzalez, Maria Gonzalez and Marco Gonzalez were arrested on the same day of the alleged kidnapping. Quiroga was found the following day.
