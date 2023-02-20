Free Assistance for Tax Returns for 2017-18

BROWNSVILLE – Families whose household income is below $54,000 may qualify for free assistance in filling out their tax returns.

The United Way is holding their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program through April 16.

VITA is available at 20 sites around Cameron and Willacy counties.

The sites are staffed by VITA volunteers who are trained and certified to prepare tax returns free of charge.

The financial stability coordinator at United Way of Southern Cameron County, Karen Artista, says the need for this program is “huge.”

“A lot of our families just need every dollar and the reason why United Way got involved in free tax assistance, to begin with, is just to ensure that families have access to a good quality tax return that’s not draining their pocket at all,” she says.

Artista says all services are free. You can call 211 to find your closest VITA site or by visiting their website.