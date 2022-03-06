Free Edinburg festival aims to promote literacy

The city of Edinburg is hosting a free festival on Saturday in an effort to promote literacy within the community.

The main focus of Festiba is to spark an interest and appreciation for reading among the younger generation.

One of the biggest highlights for this year's festival is their story walk.

Event organizers are blowing up the pages of a children's book and placing them along a path for families and children to enjoy.

They will also have special author appearances, cultural performances and art exhibits.

Festiba is taking place Saturday in the courtyard outside Edinburg City Hall from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.