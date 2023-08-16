Freedom Writer motivates Point Isabel ISD staff ahead of new school year

As more Valley students begin heading back to school, Point Isabel ISD welcomed back their teachers and staff in a big way.

A celebration was held Tuesday with special guest speaker Dr. Manny Scott.

Scott is an original Freedom Writer whose story was featured in the film “Freedom Writers.”

Scott talked to Point Isabel ISD staff members about the important role they have on students.

“We're losing teachers, the education field is hemorrhaging teachers and so I feel like part of my job is to come and remind them that their works matter that they matter,” Scott said, adding that several adults helped him turn his life around after dropping out of high school.

Point Isabel ISD starts classes on Monday, Aug. 21.