FridaFest set for July 27 in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg is celebrating renewed Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.
FridaFest 2024 is set for Saturday, July 27 at 5 p.m. at the Edinburg Promenade Park Amphitheater, located at 211 W. McIntyre St.
More information on the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo in the Rio Grande Valley is available online.
