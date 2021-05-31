x

Friday Baseball Highlights

High School Baseball Playoff Scores

Friday, May 15th

6A Area Round

Game 2: Los Fresnos 2, San Antonio Brennan 1 (Falcons win series 2-0)

Game 2: Edinburg Vela 6, Laredo United South 4 (Sabercats win series 2-0)

Game 1: Eagle Pass 10, Harlingen High 0 (Eagles lead series 1-0)

Game 1: La Joya 8, SA Stevens 2 (Coyotes lead series 1-0)

5A Area Round

Game 1: Corpus Christi Carroll 7, Brownsville Porter 3 (Tigers lead series 1-0)

Game 2: Gregory Portland 7, Sharyland 0 (Panthers win series 2-0)

4A Area Round

Game 2: Raymondville 11, Hondo 1 (series tied 1-1)

Game 3: Hondo 4, Raymondville 3 (Owls win series 2-1)

3A Area Round

Game 2: Bishop 11, Lyford 2 (Bishop wins series 2-0)

