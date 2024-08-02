Friday's Weather - 6 a.m.
News Video
-
Fugitive wanted on charges of sexual assault of a child surrenders to...
-
Justice Department investigation finds constitutional violations at Edinburg juvenile detention center
-
Cameron County health authority addresses accessibility concerns over Paxlovid amid surge in...
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
Donna police: Explosive device found in residence, person of interest identified
Sports Video
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition
-
Olympian Shaine Casas inspiring McAllen High Swim Team
-
Cowboys adjusting to new kickoff rules at camp