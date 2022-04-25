Friend of missing newborn’s parents speaks out

As search efforts for a newborn missing in the Port Isabel area continue, the friend of the newborn’s parents spoke to Channel 5 News.

Cathy Laferty is believed to be one of the last people to have seen baby Malakai alive.

“They wouldn’t — they’re not the people that would ever do anything to a baby,” Laferty said.

The parents – Zachary De La Rosa and Susanne Pierce – remain behind bars in connection with the disappearance.

RELATED: Timeline of missing newborn in Cameron County

Laferty said she knew both parents because they had worked for her in the past. Though she does wish they would have called 911 after this child's apparent death, she said her friends would not have harmed a child.

Laferty visited the parents the night of March 8 after Pierce had given birth at home.

“She was exhausted, but joyful, holding him in her arms while he was suckling,” Laferty said. “She was halfway covered up, Zach was just beaming with joy and so excited."

Days later, Laferty got a call from De La Rosa.

“He goes, I did CPR for two hours. Baby didn't make it,’” she said.

Laferty said she thinks she knows why the two kept the birth so quiet.

“I suspected that she and Zach decided to keep it private because they didn't want anybody to know that they even had a baby,” Laferty said. “They had dealings with CPS in the past, and they felt that they were out to get them."

Laferty and authorities said the best path for De La Rosa and Pearce would have been to call the police.