From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- With all the injuries to the Toros this season, RGV FC added a new forward to the mix. The Toros acquired Cole Frame on loan from North Carolina FC in USL League One. The 20-year-old is bringing in a lot of experience-- including some time overseas. 

He opened up about his journey leading up to the Valley, and what he plans on contributing to the team. Watch video above for more:

