Frontline workers in Cameron County vaccinated for COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers in Cameron County began on Friday. 

Chief Medical Officer at Valley Baptist Medical Center Dr. Jose Ayala called the arrival of the vaccine a new beginning.

"This is the new beginning of the era," Dr. Ayala said. "It's not the end of COVID, it's a new beginning for Cameron County, Brownsville and the whole US."

1 day ago Friday, December 18 2020 Dec 18, 2020 Friday, December 18, 2020 9:26:00 PM CST December 18, 2020
