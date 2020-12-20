Frontline workers in Cameron County vaccinated for COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers in Cameron County began on Friday.
Chief Medical Officer at Valley Baptist Medical Center Dr. Jose Ayala called the arrival of the vaccine a new beginning.
"This is the new beginning of the era," Dr. Ayala said. "It's not the end of COVID, it's a new beginning for Cameron County, Brownsville and the whole US."
Watch the video for the full story.
