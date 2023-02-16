Fugitive in DPS’ Most Wanted List Has Ties to Starr Co.

WESLACO – A man with ties to Starr County is on the state’s most wanted list.

Department of Public Safety investigators say the 26-year-old Andrew Jerome Belmontes is affiliated with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood gang and has ties to Roma and Rio Grande City.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

If you’ve seen him, you can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-252-8477.