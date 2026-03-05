Fugitive wanted in connection with Alton double homicide extradited from Mexico
A fugitive wanted in connection with a double homicide in Alton has been apprehended.
According to a news release, 33-year-old Mario Lozano-Lemus, of Mission, was extradited from Mexico and is now in the custody of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
Lozano-Lemus is accused of fatally shooting his mother-in-law, Irene Ozuna, and his sister-in-law, Maria Angelita Vasquez, in 2018, according to the news release. Authorities believe he fled to Mexico immediately after the shooting.
Law enforcement agencies have worked together to locate Lozano-Lemus.
The Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, in coordination with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, initiated formal extradition proceedings, which were ultimately approved by the government of Mexico.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs worked closely with Mexican authorities to secure Lozano-Lemus' arrest and extradition.
Lozano-Lemus was handed over to Hidalgo County officials on Tuesday.
