Fugitive wanted in Hidalgo County arrested in Iowa

A man wanted in Hidalgo County on separate charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault of a child was arrested Thursday in Iowa.

Paul Anthony Basaldua was on the run for 14 months after the McAllen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault in August 2021.

In July 2022, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Basaldua’s arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Basaldua was on the state’s 10 Most Wanted list. According to the DPS website, Basaldua is affiliated with the Latin Kings gang.

His criminal records include convictions of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to distribute and burglary of a building.