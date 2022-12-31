Fugitive wanted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge

A 47-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday after he was apprehended at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Victor Crisogono Salazar Islas arrived from Mexico and was apprehended after an inspection revealed he had an active arrest warrant from the McAllen Police Department on a July 2022 charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a release stated.

Salazar was taken into custody and transported to the McAllen city jail where he will be held pending removal proceedings.