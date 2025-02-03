Full Forecast - February 2nd
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
LUPE responds to McAllen mayors statement on recent deportation protest
-
Groundbreaking held for new park in Santa Maria
-
Sullivan City council holds first meeting since arrest of councilmember
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in February 2025
-
Citing a need for state funds, Starr County judge issues immigration-related disaster...