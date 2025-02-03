x

Full Forecast - February 2nd

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025: Warm day with...
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025: Warm day with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 02 2025 Feb 2, 2025 Sunday, February 02, 2025 10:34:00 AM CST February 02, 2025
Radar
7 Days