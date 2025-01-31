x

Fundación Amor Infinito ofrece sus servicios para la comunidad

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Monserrat Arteaga, presidenta de Fundación Amor Infinito, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre la labor de esta organización y de los servicios de ayuda que ofrecen a la comunidad. 

Número de contacto: (956) 707-5300

Ubicación: PO Box 3635, McAllen, TX, United States, Texas

Para más información sobre la fundación, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

