Funding from $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to go toward Gateway International Bridge
Related Story
Money from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is already earmarked for the Valley.
Congressman Filemon Vela announced that $133 million will go toward the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville to modernize and expand the bridge.
RELATED: Biden hails infrastructure win as 'monumental step forward'
Funding was also set aside for improvements at the Veterans International Crossing in Brownsville.
News
Money from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is already earmarked for the Valley. Congressman Filemon Vela announced that $133... More >>
News Video
-
Wreath laying ceremony happening at RGV State Veterans Cemetery
-
Edinburg mayoral candidate responds to campaign ad from his opponent
-
Progreso neighborhood still filled with potholes after improvements promised in 2019
-
Black Friday shoppers saying they're seeing less deals
-
DPS: 2 dead in one-vehicle crash north of La Joya