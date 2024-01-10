Fundraiser aims to spreading festive cheer to immigrant families in the Valley

Many people are on the road this holiday season, but for some, it'll be the first time ever traveling in the United States.

Rio Grande Valley cities have seen more migrant families come through over the last couple of days, with many families spending the holiday at a bus station.

This Christmas may be somewhat of a blur for parents like Keina Puello, a 23-year-old mother of four boys from Venezuela.

The family was just let out of Border Patrol detention and the Catholic Charities Respite Center to buy a bus ticket to Houston.

Jefferson Nunez, the father, said it's been a long, stressful, dangerous journey through several countries to get here.

This holiday, on the other side of the Valley, there's dancing for a cause; a cause to gather toys.

Dance teacher Gabriela Ebel led this dance-a-thon, which ran well into the night, to gather toys and bring a smile to a kid this Christmas.

"Hopefully we can bring joy to these children and bring them something maybe they won't have during this holiday season," Ebel said.

Lately, Valley cities are seeing hundreds of new migrants per day with one shared goal, a new life in the U.S.

Watch the video above for the full story.