Funeral de víctima de Agente Fronterizo
LAREDO- Se llevo acabo ayer 22 de septiembre el funeral de una de las cuatro victimas del agente fronterizo Juan David Ortiz, el cual sigue bajo arresto en el condado webb con una fianza de 2.5 millones de dolares.
Vea el video adjunto para más información.
