Funeral de víctima de Agente Fronterizo

LAREDO- Se llevo acabo ayer 22 de septiembre el funeral de una de las cuatro victimas del agente fronterizo Juan David Ortiz, el cual sigue bajo arresto en el condado webb con una fianza de 2.5 millones de dolares.

2 years ago Sunday, September 23 2018 Sep 23, 2018 Sunday, September 23, 2018 9:31:59 PM CDT September 23, 2018
