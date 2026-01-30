Funeral held for Edinburg CISD student who died after collapsing during soccer practice

A funeral was held Wednesday for the 14-year-old Robert Vela High School student who died from what her family said was a ruptured aneurysm.

Friends and family members attending the funeral said the death of Christine Fontana was sudden and unexpected.

Christine’s cousin, Bianca Matute, said she’ll always have the memories of happier times with Christine before their friendship was cut short.

“We were almost like sisters,” Matute said. "So far, I'm OK. I know I'll be better."

Edinburg CISD previously said in a statement that Christine was hospitalized on Jan. 15, 2026, after collapsing during soccer practice. She passed away on Jan. 22.

Ashley Morin, a teammate of Christine, also attended the funeral.

“I’m glad I was able to play on the same team with her for so long,” Morin said.

Christine’s family said her organs are being donated to patients in need.

Watch the video above for the full story.