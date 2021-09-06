x

Funeral services begin for Mission Border Patrol agent killed in the line of duty

Funeral services begin Thursday for a Mission Border Patrol agent killed in the line of duty this week. 

The U.S. Border Patrol announced the death of agent Ricardo Zarate, 33, on Wednesday. They referred to Zarate’s death as a “line of duty” death. 

Public visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at World Harvest Family Church in Edinburg. Zarate will be laid to rest Friday.

