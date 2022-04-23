Garza signs for St. Mary's soccer
Related Story
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South's Sarah Garza signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at St. Mary's University.
Click on the video above for more on her signing day.
News
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen South's Sarah Garza signed her national letter of intent to play soccer at St. Mary's University.... More >>
News Video
-
Emergency supplies to be tax free this weekend
-
Equipment stolen from local ranchers
-
State senator meets with family members of Melisa Lucio to push for...
-
PSJA ISD elementary school offering book vending machine to students
-
Palmhurst mayoral candidate weighs in on possibility of special election