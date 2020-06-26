GEAR UP Seniors Months Away from Graduation
WESLACO – Many GEAR UP students are getting ready to start college and realize their dreams.
The newest cohort is currently composed of seniors just months away from graduating high school.
Many of them said they’re ready to tackle what’s next in life thanks to the opportunities the program has offered them since 7th grade.
Other GEAR UP graduates also told their stories about overcoming obstacles and obtaining a higher education.
They said they learned new and exciting ways throughout their senior year to get into the college of their choice.
