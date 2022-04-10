Getaway Vehicle Believed to be Used in Donna Fatal Shooting Found

DONNA – Authorities released more information in a Donna fatal shooting investigation.

Donna police sent out a picture of a truck they recently recovered in the city.

They believe it was the getaway truck the suspect, Fidencio Castillo, used after fatally shooting a 35-year-old man at a convenience store on Expressway 83 and Val Verde Road last month.

The Donna Police Department believes Castillo may be hiding out in Mexico.

Anyone with information on the case can call Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.

