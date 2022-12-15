x

Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey

Related Story

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV guard Iyana Dorsey sat down with Bella Michaels for an inside look at her path on-and-off the court.

Click on the video above for more on her basketball journey.

News
Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey
Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV guard Iyana Dorsey sat down with Bella Michaels for an inside look at her path on-and-off... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Tuesday, December 13, 2022 10:33:00 PM CST December 13, 2022
Radar
7 Days