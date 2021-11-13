Gift cards to be given out at Mission vaccine clinic
The city of Mission will kick off its THRIVE vaccine incentive program with a vaccine clinic set for next week.
The city will hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission Event Center – located at 200 N. Shary Road.
As part of the vaccine incentive program, Mission residents will receive either a $50 or a $100 gift card to be used at a small business in Mission.
Recipients must bring an ID and a water bill for proof of residency.
The city is also accepting applications from local businesses in Mission to participate in the THRIVE program. They can email thrive@missiontexas.us for more information.
