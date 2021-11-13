x

Gift cards to be given out at Mission vaccine clinic

Related Story

The city of Mission will kick off its THRIVE vaccine incentive program with a vaccine clinic set for next week.

The city will hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission Event Center – located at 200 N. Shary Road.

RELATED: New program would encourage Mission residents to get vaccinated

As part of the vaccine incentive program, Mission residents will receive either a $50 or a $100 gift card to be used at a small business in Mission.

Recipients must bring an ID and a water bill for proof of residency.

The city is also accepting applications from local businesses in Mission to participate in the THRIVE program. They can email thrive@missiontexas.us for more information.

News
Gift cards to be given out at...
Gift cards to be given out at Mission vaccine clinic
The city of Mission will kick off its THRIVE vaccine incentive program with a vaccine clinic set for next week.... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, November 10 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 5:11:00 PM CST November 10, 2021
Radar
7 Days