Gift cards to be given out at Mission vaccine clinic

The city of Mission will kick off its THRIVE vaccine incentive program with a vaccine clinic set for next week.

The city will hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mission Event Center – located at 200 N. Shary Road.

As part of the vaccine incentive program, Mission residents will receive either a $50 or a $100 gift card to be used at a small business in Mission.

Recipients must bring an ID and a water bill for proof of residency.

The city is also accepting applications from local businesses in Mission to participate in the THRIVE program. They can email thrive@missiontexas.us for more information.