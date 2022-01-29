x

Giraffe euthanized at Gladys Porter Zoo

Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of Lalo, a 12-year-old giraffe.

Lalo was euthanized on Tuesday due to a leg fracture he suffered when he was less than a year old.

Doctors fixed the fracture, but it led to uneven leg growth and an increase in pain and discomfort for Lalo over the past 6 months.

