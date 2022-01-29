Giraffe euthanized at Gladys Porter Zoo
Related Story
Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of Lalo, a 12-year-old giraffe.
Lalo was euthanized on Tuesday due to a leg fracture he suffered when he was less than a year old.
Doctors fixed the fracture, but it led to uneven leg growth and an increase in pain and discomfort for Lalo over the past 6 months.
News
Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of Lalo, a 12-year-old giraffe. Lalo was euthanized on Tuesday due to a... More >>
News Video
-
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton files lawsuit against Biden administration
-
Authorities investigating after suspicious package found at IDEA campus in Edinburg
-
Edinburg holds first public health taskforce meeting
-
‘People are more reckless:’ La Joya Police officers shares experiences in exclusive...
-
Vaccine clinic and voter registration drive held in McAllen