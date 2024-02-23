Girls HS Basketball Region IV Quarterfinal Highlights & Scores

LAREDO, Texas -- Edinburg falls in the Region IV-6A quarterfinals losing to San Antonio Harlan 57-49

Lady Bobcats finish their season 36-3.

Edinburg Vela loses in the Region IV-5A quarterfinals to Flour Bluff 49-26.

Lady Sabercats end their season with a 32-6 record.

The two final girls HS basketball teams are Harvest Christian and Browsnville St. Joseph.

Harvest Christian beat San Angelo Cornerstone Christian 96-17.

Bro. St. Joseph won over Katy St. John's XXXIII 63-36.