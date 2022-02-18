x

Girls Playoff Basketball

GIRLS High School Basketball Playoffs

Tuesday, February 15th

6A Bi-District 

Weslaco 49, PSJA High 44

Edinburg 58, Harlingen South 41

5A Bi-District

McAllen High 59, Brownsville Pace 31

Donna 61, McAllen Memorial 42

Rio Grande City 73, Victoria East 50

Flour Bluff 54, Palmview 30

4A Bi-District

Rio Hondo 57, Robstown 38

3A Bi-District

Progreso 43, IDEA Alamo 14

IDEA Weslaco Pike 36, Santa Rosa 34

2A Bi-District

Three Rivers 51, Santa Maria 29

1A Bi-District

Nueces Canyon 46, San Isidro 37

