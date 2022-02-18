Girls Playoff Basketball
GIRLS High School Basketball Playoffs
Tuesday, February 15th
6A Bi-District
Weslaco 49, PSJA High 44
Edinburg 58, Harlingen South 41
5A Bi-District
McAllen High 59, Brownsville Pace 31
Donna 61, McAllen Memorial 42
Rio Grande City 73, Victoria East 50
Flour Bluff 54, Palmview 30
4A Bi-District
Rio Hondo 57, Robstown 38
3A Bi-District
Progreso 43, IDEA Alamo 14
IDEA Weslaco Pike 36, Santa Rosa 34
2A Bi-District
Three Rivers 51, Santa Maria 29
1A Bi-District
Nueces Canyon 46, San Isidro 37
