Gladys Porter Zoo makes adjustments for cold weather

Caretakers at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville are preparing their animals for another drop in temperatures tonight.

The zoo has closed off the Butterflies, Bugs and Blooms exhibit. They also moved some of the animals inside, including the monkeys.

"Primates, they're just like us, so we worry about them with their temperatures. So the gorillas, the chimps, the orangutans, the gibbons, all those will be locked in," Mammal Curator Walter Dupree said.

The zoo said caretakers are keeping a close eye on the animals left outside. They're making sure those larger animals are eating and drinking properly.

If they notice anything out of the ordinary, their doctors are on standby.