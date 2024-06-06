Gladys Porter Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Related Story
The Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville welcomed a new addition to their family.
Zoo officials say Rocket, one of their giraffes, became a mother for the first time on February 23. Officials say the male calf was born on exhibit, but was placed behind the scenes in a private barn to bond with his mother.
The baby giraffe is ready to win the hearts of visitors and can now be seen on exhibit with the rest of the herd.
"First-time mothers are often nervous and unsure how to raise an infant," Walter Dupree, curator of mammals at Gladys Porter Zoo, said in a news release. "This can be a serious concern for any newborn, and we are monitoring any behavior from Rocket that may cause an issue for her calf. Fortunately, Rocket has been a very diligent mom, bonding with her infant immediately. It's heartwarming to see one of our 'babies' become a mom, and a very good mom at that."
Official say reticulated giraffes, also known as the Somali giraffe, are listed as an endangered species. Their biggest threats in the wild include habitat loss and poaching.
According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, approximately 15,950 reticulated giraffes exist in the wild, and their numbers continue to decrease.
News
News Video
-
Brownsville police officer moonlighting as Tejano singer named female entertainer of the...
-
Applications open for McAllen teen court program
-
Sinus expert recommends use of nasal sprays amid air quality concerns
-
Edinburg family gathers at Isla Blanca Park to witness SpaceX test flight
-
Police: Homicide investigation underway in McAllen
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High, Harlingen South Softball Teams Receive High Honors
-
Brandon Figueroa Welcomes Weslaco Panthers State Championship Team Home
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day