Go Mission Foundation held back-to-school teacher supply giveaway

The Go Mission Foundation held a teacher supply drive-by bash at the Mission Event Center Sunday morning.

All of the goodies in the supply bag were possible through donations.

The Go Mission Foundation got enough donations to fill thousand goodie bags.

1 day ago Sunday, August 07 2022 Aug 7, 2022 Sunday, August 07, 2022 5:56:00 PM CDT August 07, 2022
