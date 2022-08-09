Go Mission Foundation held back-to-school teacher supply giveaway
The Go Mission Foundation held a teacher supply drive-by bash at the Mission Event Center Sunday morning.
All of the goodies in the supply bag were possible through donations.
The Go Mission Foundation got enough donations to fill thousand goodie bags.
