Goal almost reached for the Donna police officer who lost his home after fire

Community members are working together to raise money for a Donna police officer and his family after they lost their home in a fire almost two weeks ago. 

The community is hoping to raise $5,000 for officer Benny Yanez.

More than half of that amount has been raised. Cash donations are also being delivered to the police department.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to assist the family.

1 day ago Wednesday, July 13 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 9:05:00 PM CDT July 13, 2022
