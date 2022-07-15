Goal almost reached for the Donna police officer who lost his home after fire

Community members are working together to raise money for a Donna police officer and his family after they lost their home in a fire almost two weeks ago.

RELATED: Community comes together after fire destroys home of Donna police officer

The community is hoping to raise $5,000 for officer Benny Yanez.

More than half of that amount has been raised. Cash donations are also being delivered to the police department.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to assist the family.