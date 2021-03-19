Gold Eludes Valley Swimmers

AUSTIN - McAllen's Shaine Casas and Sharyland's Luciano Farias earned their way to the medal stand at the UIL Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin on Saturday. Casas completed his career total of state medals with a silver and bronze. Farias also won a bronze medal in 5A competition. No Valley swimmer was able to win a state championship. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has more on the final day of action.