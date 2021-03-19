x

Gold Eludes Valley Swimmers

Related Story

AUSTIN - McAllen's Shaine Casas and Sharyland's Luciano Farias earned their way to the medal stand at the UIL Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin on Saturday.  Casas completed his career total of state medals with a silver and bronze.  Farias also won a bronze medal in 5A competition.  No Valley swimmer was able to win a state championship.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has more on the final day of action.

News
Gold Eludes Valley Swimmers
Gold Eludes Valley Swimmers
AUSTIN - McAllen's Shaine Casas and Sharyland's Luciano Farias earned their way to the medal stand at the UIL Swimming... More >>
3 years ago Saturday, February 17 2018 Feb 17, 2018 Saturday, February 17, 2018 10:40:18 PM CST February 17, 2018
Radar
7 Days