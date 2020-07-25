Golfing with Loretta
Related Story
WESLACO - Late to learn the sport, Loretta Young is not wasting time on the golf course. She's continuing the quest to improve her game in a big way this summer. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the story.
News
WESLACO - Late to learn the sport, Loretta Young is not wasting time on the golf course. She's continuing the... More >>
News Video
-
Local association hoping to address diabetes issues
-
Willacy County residents prepare ahead of tropical storm Hanna
-
Hidalgo County cities work with American Red Cross to determine needed resources
-
Storm surge is expected to go into sand dunes in South Padre...
-
Port Mansfield residents prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna