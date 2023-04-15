Gonzaque is heading to UTSA
Related Story
MISSION: Mission Veterans wide receiver AJ Gonzaque put to rest any speculation on his college future on Super Bowl Sunday as the Patriot took to Twitter to let the world know he's headed to UTSA to play college football.
Gonzaque will join Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger in San Antonio as freshman in the fall of 2021.
February 7, 2021
News
MISSION: Mission Veterans wide receiver AJ Gonzaque put to rest any speculation on his college future on Super Bowl Sunday... More >>