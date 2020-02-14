Good Samaritan offers to pay for repairs following vandalism to Rio Grande City church
Related Story
RIO GRAND CITY – Kindness and generosity are pouring into a Rio Grande City church after it was vandalized.
Damage was found at Immaculate Conception Church on Friday morning. Parishioners cleaned up the mess.
Glass doors and windows were shattered and hymn books torn.
The community rallied together to start repairs. On Monday, a man showed up offering to pay for it.
Watch the video above for more details.
News
RIO GRAND CITY – Kindness and generosity are pouring into a Rio Grande City church after it was vandalized. ... More >>
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood