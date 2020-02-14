Good Samaritan offers to pay for repairs following vandalism to Rio Grande City church

RIO GRAND CITY – Kindness and generosity are pouring into a Rio Grande City church after it was vandalized.

Damage was found at Immaculate Conception Church on Friday morning. Parishioners cleaned up the mess.

Glass doors and windows were shattered and hymn books torn.

The community rallied together to start repairs. On Monday, a man showed up offering to pay for it.

